Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No, Valve’s rumored SteamPal won’t be a Nintendo Switch killer

Digital Trends
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nintendo Switch killer may be in the works … or another attempt at one, at least. Ars Technica reports that Valve is working on a portable console code-named SteamPal. Details on the rumored project are a little hazy. Ars Technica says that multiple sources confirmed that the hardware has quietly been in development for a while now. That report was backed up this week when SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik found references to the device in a Steam update.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Laptop#Handheld#Console Gamers#Console Gaming#Steam Hardware#Steam Controllers#Steampal#Ui#The Nintendo Switch#Alienware#Google Stadia#Wiimote#Playstation Move#Steam Machine#Steam Database#Controller Bindings#Airplane Mode#Cloud Gaming#Wifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo E3 2021 Tease Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new tease about Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct from a prominent Nintendo insider has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited. Speaking previously about Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase, Nintendo insider Nate Drake noted they were excited, but not overly excited based on what they know. That said, apparently, something has changed, because now the insider has revealed their hype for Nintendo's E3 showcase is a nine out of ten. In other words, they are extremely hyped.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Nintendo's Switch has become home to an almost overwhelming number of fantastic games since launching back in 2017. A great deal of them have appeared on other platforms — whether celebrated indie games or huge AAA releases getting a second wind on Nintendo's handheld hybrid — but the console is also home to a clutch of brilliant exclusive titles.
Video GamesSiliconera

Arcaea’s Nintendo Switch Port Holds Up, Somewhat

I’ve gotten deep into rhythm games that I simply don’t typically have access to from the US. And a playlist of songs can only take you so far. When Arcaea released on the Nintendo Switch I thought, “Finally, my time is here.” Originally released for mobile phones in 2017, Arcaea is an incredibly full rhythm game from lowiro. The Switch version alone comes with over 150 songs, multiple game modes and two distinct ways to play.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

FOAD now available on Nintendo Switch

Gaijin Entertainment and the brutal online shooter from Darkflow Software, CRSED: FOAD, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Thanks to this new release on the Nintendo eShop, players can engage in brutal last-man-standing battles from the comfort of their own home, at work (during breaks, of course) or even on the balcony of the holiday hotel.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

MANEATER Swims Onto The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners are in for a treat, as the gore-filled killer shark simulator Maneater is now available on the system. So if you’re hungry for some killer shark action on your Switch, you should head over to the Nintendo eShop to purchase Maneater now. The game takes place in...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has revealed the full list of new titles arriving on Nintendo Switch this week. Over the coming days, Nintendo Switch owners can pick up fantasy JRPG Chroma Quaternion, tank battler Infinite Tanks WWII, and basketball team management sim Basketball Club Story. Joining them are DC action game DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power and action RPG The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Maneater Review – Nintendo Switch

It’s been a year since developer Tripwire Interactive released their open-world, over-the-top shark RPG Maneater. When I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version last year, I came away calling it a great game but one that could’ve been better if not for some technical issues and some repetitive gameplay. I enjoyed the humorous story presentation and just how different it was to explore an open world as a shark and eat humans and other sea creatures. Now the team has brought the game over to the Nintendo Switch which means now you can take the game with you and play it out on the ocean for a more immersive experience. Of course, how Maneater was going to perform on the Switch did concern me as it’s weaker hardware and it already had issues before. Here’s how it turned out.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

LEGO Builder’s Journey coming to Nintendo Switch on 22nd June

The LEGO Group has confirmed that LEGO Builder’s Journey will be heading to the Nintendo Switch system on Saturday 22nd June. The game has previously been released on Apple Arcade, which is a subscription gaming sub for Apple devices, which does away with annoying microtransactions etc. It seems like the exclusivity period has ended, so the LEGO Group is bringing the building game to other platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Here’s the details for the game, which is set to retail on Switch for £17.99, along with a trailer.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Listings for Nintendo Switch Pro, Metroid Prime 4 Appear and Disappear, Fueling Release Rumors

Recent online listings for a couple of major Nintendo releases have the rumor mill abuzz and fans wondering if we’ll be getting official news from Nintendo sometime soon. A release of a Nintendo Switch Pro seems almost inevitable at this point and more if a “when” than an “if,” but there’s been no substantial news from Nintendo on this subject and nothing more than supposed leaks and guesses as to what we could expect from an upgraded version of the console. However, the most recent incident that has people speculating anew is a product listing on Amazon Mexico for “New Nintendo Switch Pro” that has since been removed from the site.
Video Gameskenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

Miitopia Nintendo Switch review

For those new to Miitopia, it is a role-playing game with life simulation elements where you start off as a standard character class - such as warrior or mage - but unlock others and level up as the game progresses. Playable characters are created with Mii avatars, with each having...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Knockout City Free on Nintendo Switch?

Knockout City, the new multiplayer dodgeball game from Electronic Arts, is currently free until Level 25 on all platforms, announced the developers on Sunday. In Knockout City, players form teams to engage in heated dodgeball battles, with plenty of special balls and abilities to spice up the gameplay. The game is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform multiplayer. This means that whatever platform your friends are on, you can all play Knockout City together.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesAndroid Authority

Nintendo E3 event set for this month, rumors suggest possible Switch Pro reveal

Rumors abound that Nintendo could announce the Nintendo Switch Pro this month. Now, it's scheduled an E3 event. Multiple rumors suggest that Nintendo could launch its anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro console this month. Today, Nintendo officially scheduled an E3-based Nintendo Direct for June 15. Obviously, the company doesn’t confirm or...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Hardware Listings to Go Live on June 4th – Rumor

[Update] A few minutes ago, a Nintendo Switch Pro listing surfaced on the French retailer Boulanger's website. According to the listing, the console will cost €399. [Original Story] New Switch hardware related listings, possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro listings, will be going live in two days, according to rumors circulating online.