NBA

PREVIEW: Philadelphia Sixers eye stronger start in Game 2 vs. Washington Wizards

By Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

The top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers are shooting for a 2-0 series lead when they host the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The opening game was far from smooth but the Sixers pulled away late for a 125-118 victory.

Tobias Harris led the way with a playoff career-high 37 points. After a subpar season under former head coach Brett Brown, Harris has continued to thrive under Doc Rivers.

“You have nights like this and you get in those types of rhythms with the work that’s put in,” Harris said. “I would say like the past two, three months. I’ve been preparing for this type of moment, preparing myself. And just telling the team as well, this is the nitty gritty, this is the playoffs.”

Joel Embiid finished with 30 points despite early foul trouble and Ben Simmons added 15 rebounds, 15 assists and some suffocating defense, especially on Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

WATCH: Electric atmosphere ahead of Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers playoff game

Embiid looked rested and ready after missing 21 of the 72 regular season games.

The Sixers received contributions from numerous players, something that Rivers talked about with each player before the series began.

“I thought this year every guy needed to know what their value was to this team and how important they were and how important each guy’s role was,” Rivers said.

But ultimately it was Harris who carried the Sixers with 28 points in the first half and 37 overall. Harris believed that he was snubbed from the All-Star Game.

“We see him early on dominating the game and you want to keep giving him the ball because he’s feeling it,” Simmons said of Harris.

The Wizards weaved through the Play-In Tournament just to reach the No. 8 seed. They received 33 points from Beal and 16 points and 14 assists from Westbrook to be competitive in the opening game.

They’ll need even more in Game 2 in order to even the series against the heavily favored Sixers. Not just offense, but defense as well.

WATCH: Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers hold off Washington Wizards to take Game 1

“We made some costly mistakes and this team is a veteran-loaded team,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “They capitalized. They don’t wait for the next time you make that mistake. They don’t have to sniff one out. They know it and they just capitalize on it.”

The Wizards shot 56 percent from the field but gave the Sixers 33 free throws. They also committed some costly mistakes down the stretch when the game could have gone either way.

It’s just one game, however.

“We didn’t play great at all and we were still in the game, still had an opportunity to win,” Beal said. “That’s what kind of keeps me going, keeps me motivated — the fact that I don’t think I played great. I don’t think I had a good game. I think we’ve still got a couple levels we could tap into from everybody across the board.”

Washington will continue to try and slow down Embiid with Robin Lopez, Alex Len and Daniel Gafford. This is clearly a mismatch. The fact that a number of Wizards are inexperienced in the postseason is also a concern.

“A big portion of our guys are playing in the playoffs for the first time,” Brooks said.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
After Wizards, Celtics experienced regular-season ups and downs, which team will advance in Play-In game?

For the first time in Eastern Conference history, the postseason is not synonymous with the playoffs. The Wizards and Celtics have spiraled into tourney purgatory, awaiting their fates in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. The first step: Tuesday’s 9 p.m. (ET) winner-take-all game, a rematch of the funeral series from 2017, which went seven games and ended in a Boston victory.
Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry

Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers burned by Heat in statement game

After a tough loss in Indiana, the Sixers looked to rebound against the Heat. Many analysts declared this a “statement game”. If that was the case, a playoff matchup versus the Heat does not look good for Philadelphia. After not playing in Indiana, Joel Embiid started this game, and he...
Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
Why the Westbrook trade has been better than some expected

Want to know how loyal a fanbase can be to an athlete thought to be equally loyal to it? Look no further than the palpable outrage of Wizards fans back in December when the team traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook. On paper, the trade was an automatic win for...
76ers' Tobias Harris: Paces Sixers with 21 points

Harris registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to Miami. Philadelphia struggled to keep up throughout the contest, and Harris was the only player on the team who scored more than 12 points. The veteran was coming off a 27-point performance in his last game and has been a key cog in the Sixers' offense all season. His 51.4 percent field-goal percentage on the campaign is the best of his career.
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
Tobias Harris Says Miami Heat 'Definitely' Sent a Message to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers surely aren't making the process of locking up the Eastern Conference's top seed easy on themselves. Had they won against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the next three games wouldn't mean much for the Sixers. However, the Pacers were playing for the opportunity to clinch a...
Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
Bradley Beal Says He Won't Be 100 Percent for Start of Postseason

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained...
Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.