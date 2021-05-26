Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emory, TX

Weather Forecast For Emory

Posted by 
Emory (TX) Weather Channel
Emory (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Emory: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Emory, TX
149
Followers
479
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emory, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Emory, TXPosted by
Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Emory’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Emory: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.