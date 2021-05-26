Laws against teaching critical race theory in college are unconstitutional

With session over, there’s time to reflect on what happened toward the end of session and the new laws the legislature passed over the past 140 days. The 87th Legislative session has ended and this week both chambers adjourned Sine Die. In total, the House and Senate filed 7,025 bills combined. Of those, the House filed 4,834 bills and the Senate filed 2,191 bills. However, only 1,081 bills from both the House and Senate were sent to the Governor. Of the bills sent to the Governor, I authored or primarily sponsored 29 of them. I’m immensely proud of the work we accomplished this session on behalf of the people of East Texas and I look forward to getting back to the district to discuss this session’s accomplishments.