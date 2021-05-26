Laws against teaching critical race theory in college are unconstitutional
Ronald J. Krotoszynski Jr. is a professor at the University of Alabama School of Law and author of “The Disappearing First Amendment.”. Across the United States, state legislatures are showing a newfound interest in — and aversion to — critical race theory, or CRT, an academic movement that systematically considers how even seemingly neutral laws, regulations and social norms can have different impacts on particular racial and ethnic groups. It examines how legislatures at times target racial minorities for adverse treatment — such as recent voter suppression laws in Arizona, Georgia and Iowa — and, at other times, are simply indifferent to how new laws will impact those outside the majority.www.washingtonpost.com