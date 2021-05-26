Cancel
Willows, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Willows

Posted by 
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WILLOWS, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Willows, CAPosted by
Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Willows — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WILLOWS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willows. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Willows, CAPosted by
Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willows: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Willows, CAPosted by
Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Willows’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willows: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 636 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Butte Meadows, or 20 miles south of Mineral, moving southwest at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richardson Springs. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.