KC Chiefs: What would a potential Julio Jones trade really require?

The subject of whether or not Julio Jones is worth a closer look for the K.C. Chiefs has been debated for quite some time now, and the lines have already been drawn to the point where it’s unlikely that someone is going to change his/her mind. For some, the idea of spending further draft picks to bring in an older or recently injured receiver is not exciting at all, not to mention the financial ramifications of a deal. For others, Jones remains an elite wide receiver who could be a significant offensive upgrade in an offseason where the Chiefs pursued JuJu Smith-Schuster (and others) and were denied.