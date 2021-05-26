Hayesville Weather Forecast
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Hayesville: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;