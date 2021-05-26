Cancel
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Rocky Point: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point, NC
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(ROCKY POINT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rocky Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!