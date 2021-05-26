Cancel
Environment

New Roads Weather Forecast

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in New Roads: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

