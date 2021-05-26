Guy Fieri Is Doing Even More To Help Save American Restaurants, Announces Mega Live Show Event

When Pedro Castillo first learned that his name would headline a taco pop-up at Barano, the Italian restaurant in Williamsburg where he cooked, he was reluctant to agree. Tacos were totally different from the wood-fired pizzas and hearty pastas that Barano is known for. But it was December 2020, and restaurants were facing another round of restrictions as a second wave of the pandemic pummeled the city. And the pop-up was a way for the restaurant to keep everyone on payroll — more work meant more hours to go around. So Castillo relented, and Pedrito’s Mexican Cocina was born.