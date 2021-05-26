Guy Fieri Is Doing Even More To Help Save American Restaurants, Announces Mega Live Show Event
Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and a true hero, has announced another charity campaign to help raise money and awareness for restaurants affected by the pandemic. A show called "Guy's Restaurant Reboot" is coming June 12, and it'll be streamed live. Fieri has recruited a number of big celebrity chefs and other celebrities for the event, including Shaquille O'Neal, Jose Andres, Marcus Samuelsson, Rob Gronkowski, Cat Cora, Adriana Lima, Budda Valastro, Old Dominion, Jon Taffer, Diplo, Robert Irvine, and others.www.gamespot.com