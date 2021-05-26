Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Old Fort

Posted by 
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Fort: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Old Fort, NC
125
Followers
481
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Old Fort, NCPosted by
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Old Fort — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLD FORT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Old Fort. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Old Fort, NCPosted by
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Old Fort’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Fort: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Old Fort, NCPosted by
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Old Fort weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Fort: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance light rain during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Mcdowell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report snow or sleet accumulations to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey A WINTRY MIX WILL IMPACT SOME HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF MITCHELL YANCEY...AND NORTHWEST MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of an area of showers along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Spruce Pine to 13 miles northwest of Marion to 6 miles west of Burnsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. Higher elevations, particularly above 3500 feet, may experience a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Accumulation is not expected and road conditions should not be affected. Locations to be impacted include... Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Mount Mitchell State Park, Buladean, Bandana, Ramseytown, Green Mountain, and the Blue Ridge Parkway between Little Switzerland and Linville. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible in these areas, particularly if snow and sleet are also occurring.