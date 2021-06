New York State's tax receipts through the first two months of the 2021-2022 fiscal year were $4 billion higher than projected in the state budget. That's according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's monthly State Cash Report, released on Tuesday. DiNapoli says, "The strong tax collections through the first two months of the state fiscal year is good news and gives reason for optimism about the economic recovery. The state is emerging from the pandemic on solid fiscal footing because of robust tax revenue growth and an unprecedented infusion of federal assistance. Still, economic uncertainties remain and caution is warranted going forward." DiNapoli says state tax receipts through May totaled $20.9, which is $14.1 billion more than received in the same period last year, mostly due to a $12.1 billion year-to-year increase in personal income tax receipts.