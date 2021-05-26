Cancel
Price gains for gold, silver, amid bullish technicals

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday, with gold notching...

www.kitco.com
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold closes flat as dollar stalls

Gold prices stabilized on Wednesday, amid focus on the US dollar's movement against its major peers and the Federal Reserve’s statements. The US manufacturing PMI reached 62.6 points in May, beating forecasts of 61.5 points. The service PMI fell to 64.8 points in May, missing forecasts of a drop to...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Markets Advance as Investors Digest Fed Comments, Data

LONDON — European stocks cautiously advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade, with financial services and tech stocks adding 0.7% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slip 0.4%.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Early Gains

The gold market initially tried to rally towards the $1800 level on Wednesday but gave up the gains to form a bit of a shooting star. This is yet another negative sign in this market, suggesting that perhaps more pain is ahead for the gold bulls. We have recently seen...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Still Bullish

This is due to fears of a collapse of the Japanese economy because of the outbreak of Corona and the poor vaccination against it. This contributed to pushing the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen to the resistance level 111.11, its highest level in 15 months, before settling around the level of 110.85 before announcing the US GDP growth rate.
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Setting Up For A Rebound After Fed Induced Weakness?

Federal Reserve commentary prompts dollar strength and gold weakness. The sharp rebound in gold since April this year has ended abruptly, following news from a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) who now look to open discussions around tapering stimulus efforts. The Central Bank has also suggested that rates in the world’s largest economy could rise twice before the end of 2023.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold price achieves some slight gains – Analysis - 24-06-2021

Gold price rose yesterday to approach 1800.00 level, and bounced bearishly to settle around 1775.00, which keeps the bearish trend scenario valid and active for the upcoming period, waiting to break 1770.00 to confirm the continuation of the bearish trend that targets 1734.10 as a next main station. The EMA50...
BusinessCNBC

Gold dips as mixed Fed outlook put investors on edge

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,776.65 per ounce by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), reversing some gains from earlier in the session as the dollar recouped initial declines. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,776.70. Gold edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as mixed cues from U.S. Federal...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Stabilizes

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.
Stocksactionforex.com

Markets Remain Twitchy

It was another choppy night of range trading across most asset classes overnight, and as I have said previously, this week looks like it belongs to the day traders, not directional investors. Despite the noise intra-day, equities, precious metals and currencies finished the day broadly where they started. Some weaker...
Metal Miningsamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today, 24 June 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 9,300, prices continue to fall today | Bullion News

New Delhi: Gold prices have been on the decline lately. Gold has once again slipped below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams and silver is also cheaper today by up to Rs 400 per kg. This week gold has stayed around Rs 47,000 per 10 grams level. For the whole week, the yellow metal traded in a very small range. On Wednesday, gold closed completely flat, while today it is trading with a fall of Rs 160, and with prices ranging below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in bearish territory

Gold bulls seeking a deeper correction of the bearish daily impulse. US dollar is on the backfoot as Fed's Powell fails to spur up further demand. Gold prices were lower into the closing bell on Tuesday but off their lows as the greenback lost ground in the latter part of New York day.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold falls despite falling dollar and US bond yields

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, despite the US dollar's drop against its rivals and the falling US Treasury bond yields. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the Fed’s monetary policy, asset purchases, interest rates and inflation before the House Select Subcommittee. The Federal Reserve decided last week to...
Businesseconomies.com

Silver falls despite falling dollar

Silver prices fell on Tuesday, despite the US dollar's drop against its rivals, amid focus on the Federal Reserve Chairman' statements. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell hinted in his testimony before the US Congress today that the Fed will adopt a patient approach and stick to its monetary policy for a while before raising interest rates.