Philadelphia Accelerator Fund will Finance Black and Brown-Led Affordable Housing
The city of Philadelphia is launching a loan fund aimed at increasing access to capital for affordable housing projects built by Black and brown developers, reports Taylor Allen for WHYY. "Seeded with roughly $11 million in city funds, the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund is a public-private partnership designed to provide flexible funds to Black and brown developers facing systemic barriers to traditional bank financing."www.planetizen.com