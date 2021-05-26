HOT CORNER: BYPASS

• I’m responding to Sound Off (about the Tuesday, May 25, Page A9 editorial) “Bypass is best remedy for Crystal River congestion.” I would totally disagree with “As the Senate President Wilton Simpson recently commented, ‘If we can accommodate what the local communities want, that should be our number one goal.’” What local communities want? Well, local communities don’t want, first of all, that (Riverwalk) built with taxpayers’ money, but yet you’re not listening to them now. So why are you having double standards? I guess there’s double standards for one thing and double standards for another. So much for listening to the people, huh?