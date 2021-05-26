Cullman Caring for Kids faces food supply shortfalls as summer approaches

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Caring for Kids, a child abuse prevention agency best known around the area for its food bank, is about to enter one of its busiest times of the year as kids come home from school for the summer. As he looks toward a period of increasing demand for its food resources, CCK Director Javon Daniel revealed that his regular sources of supply, like the North Alabama Food Bank, are not currently able to provide the amounts of food they have in the past.