What’s The Worst Place You’ve Been Stuck For Way Too Long A Time?

Blink and you'll miss them. But if you look carefully, you may have noticed some familiar voices and/or faces on the old boob tube the last week or so. JStew: It's always so weird to be in a commercial. From beginning to end. Not in a bad way, but even though I've spent most of my professional life as a musician, I'm a drummer. So I've never really had to be in the spotlight. I'm perfectly content to be the supporting actor in the background. On the other hand, I like that my mom gets to brag to her friends that I'm on TV sometimes. I've spent enough of my life making my mom shake her head in low-grade shame, hahahaha, so at least now she has something to be proud of me for. So enjoy it down below, and watch the light reflect badly off my bald head. By the way...... that was water in my cup.