Youngstown, NY

Jacobs announces Youngstown resident as May Veteran of the Month

wnypapers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Chris Jacobs named Robert Sudbrink of Youngstown as the May 2021 New York 27th Congressional District Veteran of the Month. “This award honors veterans who give to their country and their community and always strive to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Jacobs said. “Robert showed incredible heroism and bravery throughout his military service. Notably, he saved a child from a burning home in Vietnam, an act that earned him the Soldiers Medal for Valor. He showed exceptional courage and character, and I am honored to name him our Veteran of the Month.”

www.wnypapers.com
