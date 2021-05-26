Cancel
Magalia, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Magalia

Cover picture for the article(MAGALIA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MAGALIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MAGALIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Magalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Magalia: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Warm & sunny few days before cool & cloudy mid-week

It was an active few days with scattered thunderstorms in our region and small lightning-fires. In total most saw at least a trace amount of rain but only a few locations saw more than a quarter inch of rain. Keep an eye out for fires in the next few days as embers created by lightning can stay quiet for a while before emerging.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.