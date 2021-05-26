‘Brother Joseph, Brother Joseph!’ coming this Sunday
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Ave Maria Grotto at St. Bernard Abbey has earned its place as one of the top must-see tourist destinations in Alabama, but this Sunday, it will offer a little something more as local artists Ben South and Donna Drake hold the public premier of the children’s musical “Brother Joseph, Brother Joseph” in the Grotto park. The interactive show, which pairs new lyrics with familiar tunes (“Frère Jaques, Frère Jaques . . .” becomes “Brother Joseph, Brother Joseph . . .” for instance), invites kids to join in the fun while learning the story of the German monk who built the Grotto.www.cullmantribune.com