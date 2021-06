BARRON COUNTY -- May is National Drug Treatment Court Month! In 2019, Barron County was awarded a grant to implement a Family Drug Treatment Court (FDTC). FDTCs serve parents who have a substance use disorder and are involved with the child welfare system. The program aims to reunify parents with their children and improve the safety, well-being and stability of children in Barron County. By utilizing a variety of supportive services and partners, participants in the program are able to receive help with the co-occurring issues that families affected by parental substance abuse face.