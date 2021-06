Ky. — The University of Kentucky HealthCare is joining the Moderna vaccine trial for children 12 and younger. UK is one of the 90 sites conducting the KidCOVE trial. The goal is to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children six months through 11-years-old. During the trial, 75% of the kids will get the actual vaccine, while 25% will get a placebo. Health officials will monitor the children over a 14-month-period.