The IRS at the start of June sent 2.8 million refunds to who earlier this year had paid taxes on unemployment benefits they received in 2020. The IRS has identified at least 13 million people who may have made been taxed on the jobless benefit and will send another round of refunds "mid-June." With a little over a week left in the month, the IRS has not given a specific date for the second set, and posters on a Reddit discussion on the refund are reporting they qualify for an adjustment but haven't received their payments. While the IRS hasn't announced the precise schedule for sending the refund money, we can walk you through how to check your IRS account online to check the status of your refund, if you are due one.