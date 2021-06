In a new collaboration with Square Enix, Fall Guys has announced that players will have the chance to snag a costume based on 2B, from Nier: Automata! It's about as faithful a take on the character as you might expect from a Fall Guys collaboration, complete with her trademark military visor and skirt. The costume was announced today during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, and will likely prove to be a popular one, given the fanbase that 2B has! Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to snag it for themselves, as the costume will release on June 18th.