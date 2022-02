After two years of holding online meetings due to the pandemic, the Humboldt County board of supervisors now plans to resume in-person meetings. The board has announced it will return to its chambers as of March 1, 2022. That means board members will now cast votes all in the same place at the same time. As opposed to remote roll calls that are currently taking place, previous efforts by the board to restart in-person gatherings were thwarted by Covid-19 spikes.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO