Daily Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morganfield: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;