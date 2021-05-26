Cancel
Morganfield, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Morganfield: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

