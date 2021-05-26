Cancel
Oliver Springs, TN

Wednesday has sun for Oliver Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel
Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

(OLIVER SPRINGS, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oliver Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel

Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel

Oliver Springs, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Tennessee State

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They're here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.