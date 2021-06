Landing a job: What graduates need to know

EDSI Program Spotlight, Montgomery County, PA Q&A Interview. Workforce Development has been challenged with providing more accessible services throughout the COVID pandemic, and while it’s true that onsite programming is more personal, there’s a lot to be said for the convenience of remote services. For example, In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a new virtual COVID Customer Service Career Acceleration Program (CAP) was established to help front-line customer service workers receive more in-depth training on issues such as de-escalation and conflict resolution that go beyond the traditional scope.