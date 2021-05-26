Phillies' Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has gone on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm. The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list. Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats,...

