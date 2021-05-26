Phillies' Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm

HP Umpire Tim Timmons ejected Phillies manager Joe Girardi (unsportsmanlike/challenging Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight after a foreign substance dispute) in the bottom of the 5th inning of the #Nationals-#Phillies game. In the 4th, with none out and one on (R1), Phillies batter Alec Bohm struck out swinging. Following the at-bat, Girardi requested the umpires inspect Scherzer for an illegal substance. Upon crew consultation, the umpires checked Scherzer and did not appear to find an illegal substance; at the time of inspection, Scherzer had already been checked twice before pursuant to MLB's June 2021 between-inning inspection protocol. The game proceeded without incident until the bottom of the 5th inning, when, with two out and none on, Phillies batter JP Realmuto struck out swinging. As Scherzer walked off the mound toward Washington's dugout, he looked at Philadelphia's dugout but did not say anything. In response, Girardi exited Philadelphia's dugout and yelled in the direction of the Nationals dugout, resulting in an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct, the call was irrecusable. At the time of the ejection, the Nationals were leading, 3-1. The Nationals ultimately won the contest, 3-2.