Nicolas Cage has responded to Seth Rogen’s alleged bizarre encounter with the actor in a recent interview.Rogen was promoting his new essay collection, titled Yearbook, when he revealed he had once spoken to Cage about a possible appearance in the 2011 film The Green Hornet. He claimed that Cage came up with the idea of playing the character he was auditioning for as “a white Jamaican guy”.Rogen told radio personality Howard Stern that the idea “set off a lot of alarms”, which intensified when he went to Cage’s house to discuss the role.It was here that Cage proceeded to...