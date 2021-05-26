Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cooking fire causes extensive damage to Cleveland home

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uHE9_0aBu1qEq00

A fire that started in a kitchen left extensive damage to a Cleveland home Wednesday, according to Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded Wednesday to an occupied home on East 74th Street, just north of Donald Avenue, in the 6th Battalion.

The department said the fire was started in the kitchen from cooking.

All occupants were able to get out of the home without any injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second and third floors of the home.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Accident#Fire Damage#Home Cooking#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live#Cleveland On Roku#Extensive Damage#Firefighters#Kitchen#Amazon Alexa Devices#Traffic Information#Donald Avenue#East 74th Street#Major News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
Related