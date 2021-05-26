Cancel
Economy

ECB Probes Whether Goldman, Peers Still Too Tied to London

By Steven Arons
Bloomberg
 18 days ago

The European Central Bank is stepping up scrutiny of global investment banks’ risk management within the region to ensure they’re not relying on London units even after Brexit, according to people familiar with the matter. The ECB and national regulators are taking a granular look at where banks have key...

