Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axton, VA

Axton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Axton: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton, VA
127
Followers
484
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Axton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Rain#Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Axton, VAPosted by
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Axton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AXTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Axton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.