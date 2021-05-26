Caldwell Daily Weather Forecast
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Caldwell: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;