Walking Club: Use this app to learn history, get steps in

By Sarah Phinney
ABC Action News WFTS
 17 days ago
Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

A free app allows you to listen to tours of Florida cities and attractions whether you are near or far.

“Florida Stories” offers 36 tours in 30 cities across the state.

In the Tampa Bay area, tours are available in Tarpon Springs , Bradenton , Indian Rocks Beach , Safety Harbor , St. Pete and Ybor City .

In addition to audio, users will find old photos and directions to the next stop, which come in handy if you’re doing the tours in real-time.

Four to five years ago, Florida Humanities worked with community partners and scholars to make the tours a reality, said Keith Simmons, Florida Humanities Communications Director.

"We understand that we have an extraordinary number of people that come to Florida and they aren’t originally from here and so sometimes it feels challenging to sort of have this sense of what it means to be a Floridian. I think one of the things you’ll take away from doing these tours is that Florida is arguably the only state in the country where anything is possible,” he said.

The app is available for free for Apple and Android users, as well as on desktops .

IN THIS ARTICLE
