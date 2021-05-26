Daily Weather Forecast For Austin
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Austin: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;