Austin, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

Austin (IN) Weather Channel
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Austin: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(AUSTIN, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Austin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Austin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Austin: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;