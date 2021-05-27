Cancel
New York City, NY

AMC gets downgraded ‘on valuation only,’ as B. Riley analyst can’t justify a higher target

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have rocketed a little too high for B. Riley analyst Eric Wold to stay bullish, who said he was "moving to the sidelines" because he couldn't justify raising his price target again.

