Plymouth, NC

Plymouth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Plymouth: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;

