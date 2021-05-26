Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says ex-champ declined Georges St-Pierre, $100M fight offer from Floyd Mayweather
If you were holding out some vain hope that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t really retired, you can probably put those notions to bed. On Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that the former UFC lightweight champion continues to have fight offers put in front of him but has remained unwavering in his retirement, even in the face of some of the most tantalizing offers imaginable.www.mmafighting.com