Pollock Pines, CA

Pollock Pines Daily Weather Forecast

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pollock Pines: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny;

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines, CA
City
Pollock Pines, CA
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pollock Pines: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms Continue This Weekend Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada again this afternoon. General chances for a thunderstorm will increase to around 25% for any location for Sunday by this afternoon. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Thunderstorm development for today will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger today with potential for damaging winds. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. We have seen temperatures drop 30-40 degrees in heavier showers. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, as we have seen today, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice.