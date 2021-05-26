Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Wednesday rain in Olive Hill meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Olive Hill (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLIVE HILL, KY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Olive Hill, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Olive Hill (KY) Weather Channel

Olive Hill, KY
Olive Hill, KY
Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olive Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Olive Hill, KY
Your 4-day forecast for Olive Hill

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Olive Hill: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Boyd County, KYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat for frost is highest in hollows and outlying sheltered valleys, away from rivers.