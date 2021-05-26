Cancel
Magee, MS

Magee Weather Forecast

Magee (MS) Weather Channel
Magee (MS) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Magee: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Magee

(MAGEE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Magee weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Magee: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;