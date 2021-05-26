Cancel
Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

By Shakeel Hashim
protocol.com
 17 days ago

Amazon announced Wednesday that it is buying MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. In a press release, Amazon said the deal gives Amazon a library of over 4,000 films — including the 'James Bond' franchise — and 17,000 TV shows, which it will use to strengthen its Prime Video offering.

www.protocol.com
#Mgm#Streaming Tv#Video Streaming#Mgm Studios#Big Tech#Golden Globe#Starz#Selling#Company#Increased Sales#Potential Buyers#Money#Prime Channels#Films
