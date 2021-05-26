Cancel
QAnon’s Antisemitism Is Finally Being Displayed in Full

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. There’s a war brewing within the QAnon community. One one side you have an upstart anonymous account called GhostEzra who has amassed a massive following in the space of a few months by spreading wild claims about President Joe Biden being a fake played by Hollywood star James Woods in a mask. In recent weeks, the account has become more and more extreme, spreading Holocaust denial and neo-Nazi content.

