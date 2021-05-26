Cancel
Kiln, MS

Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Kiln: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Kiln, MS
Hancock County, MS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.