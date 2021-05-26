Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.