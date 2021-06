Atonic seizures are a type of seizure that involves a sudden loss of muscle tone. They typically cause a person to become limp and fall to the floor. During an atonic seizure, the regular electrical activity in the brain becomes disrupted, meaning that the person has a temporary inability to move or speak and loses muscle strength. The seizure may start in one part of the brain or the entire brain. These types of seizures generally first occur in childhood, and they may extend into adulthood.