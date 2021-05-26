Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Royal, SC

Wednesday has sun for Port Royal — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PORT ROYAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Royal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal, SC
113
Followers
487
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Royal, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Gathering Sizes#Snacks#Nws Data#Covid 19 Restrictions#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Port Royal, SCPosted by
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Port Royal’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Royal: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Port Royal, SCPosted by
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Port Royal

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Royal: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;