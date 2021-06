Welcome to a new weekly series where I will be trawling through the archives to find video gems both from across the americana spectrum and through the years. For the first of my choices I have selected Doug Sahm, an artist who is something of a personal favourite. This clip from 1975 is from American TV and is of amazingly high quality for its time. However, that is just a bonus because what really thrills here is the performance itself. Sahm is on top form and appears to be having a ball with his band including long-time collaborator Augie Meyers. The song ‘(Is Anybody Goin’ To) San Antone’ was written by Glenn Martin and David Kirby and was a 1970 hit for Charley Pride. Originally released by Sahm as a single in 1973 and featuring one Bob Dylan on guitar and vocals, he went on to make it something of a signature tune and a big live favourite. Watching this clip, its not hard to understand why.