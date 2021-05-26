Modest Mouse Plot U.S. Tour Around First Album in Six Years, Share “Leave a Light On”
Releasing their seventh album, and first since Strangers to Ourselves in 2015, Modest Mouse have revealed the release of The Golden Casket (Epic Records), out June 25. Described as a collection of work that “hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science,” the 12 immersive tracks of The Golden Casket transition through the various spaces of hope and despair in frontman Isaac Brock’s head.americansongwriter.com