Modest Mouse Plot U.S. Tour Around First Album in Six Years, Share “Leave a Light On”

It’s been over a decade since Anika released an album under her solo mononym, having released music as Exploded View over the last few years. Recently we reported on her signing a solo deal with Sacred Bones, the label that released her Exploded View albums, as well as the release of a new song from her as a solo artist, “Finger Pies.” Today she’s announced the first new full-length she’s released as a solo project in 11 years, Change, which will be released by Sacred Bones on July 23.