Lancaster, KY

Lancaster Weather Forecast

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lancaster: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

